Broncos Interviewed Bills QB Coach Ronald Curry For Offensive Cordinator

The Broncos interviewed Bills QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position, according to Mike Klis.

Curry has experience with Broncos HC Sean Payton as the two spent time together in New Orleans.

Payton had legitimate interest in hiring Curry as their offensive coordinator back in 2023.

Curry, 44, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of North Carolina back in 2002 and played six seasons with the team.

He began his coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive assistant back in 2014 before joining the Saints in 2016.

Curry was promoted to WR coach in 2018 before being promoted to QB coach in 2021.

From there, he was hired as the Bills’ QB coach in 2024.