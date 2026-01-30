Broncos Interviewed Commanders Assistant HC Brian Johnson For OC Job

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos interviewed Commanders assistant HC and offensive passing game coordinator Brian Johnson for their offensive coordinator job.

Denver has also interviewed Bills QB coach Ronald Curry for the job, while QBs coach Davis Webb is looking like the favorite to be promoted after withdrawing from the Raiders’ HC search.

Johnson is also interviewing for the Texans’ OC role.

Johnson, 37, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles promoted Johnson to be their offensive coordinator in 2023 but he was fired after one year and joined Washington as their assistant HC/pass game coordinator before the 2024 season.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.