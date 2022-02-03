Broncos Interviewing Panthers Secondary Coach Jason Simmons For DC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are interviewing secondary coach/defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons for their defensive coordinator job.

Reports had said that the Broncos were expected to hire Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator, but Garafolo says nothing is official and Denver is still in the process of meeting with candidates.

Simmons, 45, played 10 years for the Steelers and Texans before being hired by Green Bay in 2011. He later took his first coaching job with the Packers in 2015 as their assistant special teams coach.

Simmons worked his way up to secondary coach before departing to become the Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.

The Cowboys interviewed Simmons for their defensive coordinator job last year.