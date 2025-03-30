Broncos & Jaguars Checked In On Stefon Diggs Before He Signed With Patriots

In an appearance on NFL Live, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Broncos and Jaguars touched base with veteran WR Stefon Diggs before he signed with the Patriots.

However, talks apparently weren’t serious enough to convince Diggs not to sign with New England.

“After that visit, I think there was some contact with some other teams. I think the Broncos checked in. I think the Jaguars checked in. I think other teams were just checking in,” Schefter said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “But the Patriots certainly seemed to want Diggs the most, to the point where they offered him a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.”

New England gave Diggs a serious financial commitment given the veteran wideout is recovering from a torn ACL. However, both the team and Diggs are confident he is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.