Broncos LB Aaron Patrick Has Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos LB Aaron Patrick tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Patrick unfortunately tore his ACL while trying to avoid a collision with sideline personnel in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers. He was a core special teamer.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Patrick, 25, went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2020. He signed on with the Jaguars practice squad late in the season and returned on a futures deal for 2021.

Jacksonville waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their active roster.

In 2022, Patrick appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles.