Broncos Make Four Moves, Activate OLB Randy Gregory From IR

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are activating OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating RB Devine Ozigbo and QB Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad for Week 15.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in four games for the Broncos, recording nine tackles and two sacks.

Turner, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

He then returned to the Broncos on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2022, Turner appeared in four games for the Broncos, making three starts.