Broncos Make Four Roster Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve.

The team is also calling up CB Ja’Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman as replacements on the roster.

Risner, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,690,000 this season.

In 2022, Risner appeared in and started 15 games for the Broncos at guard.