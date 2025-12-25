Broncos Make Six Week 17 Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially made a series of roster moves on Thursday for Week 17.
The full list includes:
- Broncos elevated LB Levelle Bailey and WR Michael Bandy to their active roster
- Broncos placed C Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve
- Broncos signed TE Marcedes Lewis and G Calvin Throckmorton to their active roster
- Broncos waived RB Cody Schrader
Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.
The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract, and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.
The Broncos signed Lewis to their active roster and he was later relegated to the practice squad.
In 2025, Lewis has appeared in four games for the Broncos but recorded no statistics.
