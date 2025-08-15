Broncos Make Two Cornerback Moves

The Denver Broncos signed UFL CB Micah Abraham to a contract on Friday, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Klis also reports Denver is waiving CB Gregory Junior with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Junior will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Abraham, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed with the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati signed him to a futures deal in January but released him in May. He signed on with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks for their 2025 season.

During his college career, Abraham recorded 150 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 43 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.