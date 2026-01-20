Broncos Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad and released C Michael Deiter in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Johnson, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2022. He bounced on and off their practice squad until catching on to the Steelers’ practice squad in August 2024.

He was also on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in 2024 and was eventually cut loose coming out of this year’s preseason with an injury settlement. The Buccaneers signed him to their P-squad in October but released him after a couple of months. He returned to Pittsburgh’s practice squad in December.

For his career, Johnson has appeared in 23 games and recorded 26 receptions on 45 targets for 335 yards (12.9 YPC) and five touchdowns.