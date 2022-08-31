Broncos Officially Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed 13 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 36, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers and Jets before finishing out last season with the Ravens.

The Broncos signed Johnson to a contract this past March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the Ravens and Jets and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 638 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 28 yards.