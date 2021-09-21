Broncos Place LB Josey Jewell On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos officially placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn pec.

We've placed ILB Josey Jewell on IR. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 21, 2021

Jewell, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Jewell has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defense.