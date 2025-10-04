Broncos Place TE Lucas Krull On IR, Elevate LB Garret Wallow

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are officially placing TE Lucas Krull on injured reserve due to a Jones fracture in his foot.

Denver is also promoting LB Garret Wallow as was expected, according to Klis.

Krull will be eligible to return after four weeks.

Krull, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad back in August of 2023.

He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Krull appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 152 yards and no touchdowns.