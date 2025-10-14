Broncos Placing Two On IR Including OL Matt Peart

Logan Ulrich
According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing OL Matt Peart on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Matt Peart

That will sideline him for at least four games and leave the Broncos searching for their third different starting left guard in as many weeks. 

Peart replaced veteran G Ben Powers, who was placed on IR with a biceps injury last week. 

Klis added that Broncos LB Garret Wallow is also being placed on IR, while one of the open roster spots is being filled by S J.T. Gray who’s signing off the Ravens practice squad.

Peart, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Broncos for the 2024 season.

He returned to Denver the following year on a two-year, $7 million contract. 

In 2025, Peart has appeared in six games for the Broncos and made one start at guard. 

