Broncos Placing Two On IR Including OL Matt Peart

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are placing OL Matt Peart on injured reserve with a knee injury.

That will sideline him for at least four games and leave the Broncos searching for their third different starting left guard in as many weeks.

Peart replaced veteran G Ben Powers, who was placed on IR with a biceps injury last week.

Klis added that Broncos LB Garret Wallow is also being placed on IR, while one of the open roster spots is being filled by S J.T. Gray who’s signing off the Ravens practice squad.

Peart, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Broncos for the 2024 season.

He returned to Denver the following year on a two-year, $7 million contract.

In 2025, Peart has appeared in six games for the Broncos and made one start at guard.