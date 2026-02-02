Broncos Promoting Davis Webb To Offensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are promoting QB coach Davis Webb to offensive coordinator.

This was the expected outcome after Webb removed his name from consideration for the Raiders’ head coaching job and Denver moved on from veteran OC Joe Lombardi in a surprising move after the AFC title game loss.

Webb is highly thought of inside and outside the building and it’s a win for the Broncos to be able to retain him for another year.

Webb, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.