Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham Expresses Interest In Re-Signing

While the Broncos believe to have found their solution at the starting quarterback position in rookie QB Bo Nix, Denver has a decision to make regarding his backup for 2025.

Both Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham have contracts that expire following the season. Stidham is open to re-signing but admitted he hasn’t put much thought into it yet.

“Yeah, for sure,” Stidham said, via Chris Tomasson. “I’ve really enjoyed my time (in Denver), but I really haven’t given it much thought. So we’ll see whenever that time comes.”

Stidham, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

Stidham was traded to the Raiders in 2022 and finished out the season in Las Vegas. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Broncos before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Stidham appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.