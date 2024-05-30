Broncos Rookie RB Audric Estime Underwent Knee Procedure, Will Be ‘Full Go’ For Camp

Broncos rookie RB Audric Estime is expected to miss the remainder of OTA’s after undergoing a “small scope” of his knee, according to Chris Tomasson.

He’s expected to be ready for when the team returns to training camp.

Estime, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.