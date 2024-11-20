Broncos S Delarrin Turner-Yell’s Practice Window Expires

The Broncos have declined to activate S Delarrin Turner-Yell before his practice window expired, per the NFL transaction wire.

That means Turner-Yell will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season and will not rejoin the active roster.

The team thought there was a chance he’d be able to play but hit a roster crunch with spots. Turner-Yell is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January at the end of last season.

Turner-Yell, 25, was drafted by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Turner-Yell appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 34 total tackles and one pass deflection.