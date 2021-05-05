Broncos Scheduled To Host OT Dennis Kelly For Visit Next Week

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are planning to host free-agent OT Dennis Kelly for a visit next week.

Kelly started at right tackle this past season for the Titans and Denver has a sudden need at the position following the injury to Ja’Wuan James.

Fowler adds the Broncos plan to meet with multiple offensive tackles in the coming days and weeks.

Kelly, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Kelly was let go by the Titans earlier this offseason along with CB Adoree’ Jackson.

In 2020, Kelly appeared in all 16 games for the Titans, making 16 starts for them at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.