Broncos Secondary Coach Jim Leonhard Staying In Denver

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard is electing to stay in Denver despite receiving interest from other teams for a promotion to defensive coordinator.

Rapoport says at least three teams were interested in Leonhard but he’s electing to stay put for now.

Leonhard, 42, placed 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year and he remained in the role until the 2022 season when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He joined the Illinois coaching staff for the 2023 season, then caught on with the Broncos in 2024 as the secondary coach.