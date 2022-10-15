Broncos Sign Dalton Keene To Practice Squad, Release LS Joe Fortunato

The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that they have signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad and released LS Joe Fortunato.

We've signed TE Dalton Keene to the practice squad and released LS Joe Fortunato from the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/CryvtPedjq pic.twitter.com/ENAytLJFyB — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 15, 2022

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.

He had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad as well.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.