Broncos Sign Fourth-Round CB Damarri Mathis & DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed fourth-round CB Damarri Mathis and DT Eyioma Uwazurike to their rookie contracts. 

Here is Denver’s full 2022 draft class. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
2 Nik Bonitto LB Signed
3 Greg Dulcich TE Signed
4 Damarri Mathis CB Signed
4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT Signed
5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S Signed
5 Montrell Washington WR Signed
5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed
6 Matt Henningsen DT Signed
7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

 

Mathis, 23, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2021.

During his five years with Pittsburgh, Mathis started in 25 of his 49 games and recorded 87 tackles, 24 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

