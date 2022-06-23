Broncos Sign Fourth-Round CB Damarri Mathis & DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed fourth-round CB Damarri Mathis and DT Eyioma Uwazurike to their rookie contracts.

Here is Denver’s full 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Nik Bonitto LB Signed 3 Greg Dulcich TE Signed 4 Damarri Mathis CB Signed 4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT Signed 5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S Signed 5 Montrell Washington WR Signed 5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed 6 Matt Henningsen DT Signed 7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

Mathis, 23, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2021.

During his five years with Pittsburgh, Mathis started in 25 of his 49 games and recorded 87 tackles, 24 pass deflections, and five interceptions.