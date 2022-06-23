Broncos Sign Fourth-Round CB Damarri Mathis & DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed fourth-round CB Damarri Mathis and DT Eyioma Uwazurike to their rookie contracts.
Here is Denver’s full 2022 draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Signed
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Signed
|5
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Luke Wattenberg
|C
|Signed
|6
|Matt Henningsen
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Faion Hicks
|DB
|Signed
Mathis, 23, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an Honorable Mention All-ACC in 2021.
During his five years with Pittsburgh, Mathis started in 25 of his 49 games and recorded 87 tackles, 24 pass deflections, and five interceptions.
