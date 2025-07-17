Broncos Signing Second-Round RB R.J. Harvey, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Denver Broncos are signing second-round RB R.J. Harvey to a rookie contract, per Mike Klis of 9News.

After signing Harvey, the Broncos have officially signed all 2025 draft picks.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Jahdae Barron CB Signed 2 60 R.J. Harvey RB Signed 3 74 Pat Bryant WR Signed 3 101 Sai’vion Jones EDGE Signed 4 134 Que Robinson EDGE Signed 6 216 Jeremy Crawshaw P Signed 7 241 Caleb Lohner TE Signed

Harvey, 24, was a two-year starter at UCF. He earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 while he was an Honorable Mention for All-Big 12 in 2023.

The Broncos used the No. 60 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Harvey. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,354,592 contract with a $1,988,790 signing bonus.

During his college career, Harvey appeared in 41 games and recorded 579 rushing attempts for 3,792 yards (6.5 YPC) and 43 touchdowns, to go along with 61 receptions for 720 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.