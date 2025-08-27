Broncos Signed 16 Players To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have signed 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list of players includes:

LB Levelle Bailey WR Michael Bandy QB Sam Ehlinger TE Caleb Lohner G Joe Michalski DT Jordan Miller DB Quinton Newsome WR A.T. Perry RB Adam Prentice DB Jaden Robinson DB Keidron Smith DB Reese Taylor G Calvin Throckmorton LB Jordan Turner DB Delarrin Turner-Yell LB Garret Wallow

Ehlinger, 26, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed on with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2022, Ehlinger appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 64 of 101 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 573 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 17 rush attempts for 87 yards.