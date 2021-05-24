Broncos Signed P Max Duffy

The Broncos have signed P Max Duffy to a contract, per Mike Klis.

Duffy was one of four specialists to recently work out for Denver.

Denver had just one punter on the roster in Sam Martin, who signed with the team in 2020 to a three-year deal.

Duffy, 28, is a former Australian Rules football player. He committed to Kentucky in 2018 and played three years, winning the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter in 2019.

During his college career, Duffy punted 42 times and averaged 45.1 yards per kick. He had one touchback and placed 16 kicks inside the 20.