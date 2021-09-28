Broncos Signing QB Brett Rypien To Active Roster

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing QB Brett Rypien to their active roster after another team expressed interest in signing him off of their practice squad.

Rypien, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster in October but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad in December. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

In 2020, Rypien appeared in three games for the Broncos, completing 27-40 pass attempts (67.5 percent) for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.