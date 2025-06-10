Broncos Signing RB J.K. Dobbins

According to Mike Florio, the Dolphins are signing RB J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal.

Tom Pelissero reports the contract is worth up to $5.25 million for Dobbins, who visited with the Broncos recently.

He’ll join a backfield that includes second-rounder RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin and others. Denver drafted Harvey high but evidently wanted to reinforce the backfield further after the group underperformed last season.

Dobbins had a career revival last year with the Chargers in his first year off a torn Achilles, nearly topping 1,000 yards on the ground. However, his market was surprisingly cool this offseason.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, but Denver just had to match or exceed the tender value of $1.644 million in order to sign him to a contract.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.