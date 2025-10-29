Broncos Signing TE Marcedes Lewis To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing TE Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad.

He had a workout with the team yesterday that evidently went well. Denver has been searching for help at tight end, specifically a blocking option.

Lewis has been staying in shape as he looks to play a 20th season in the NFL, remarkable for any position but particularly a contact-heavy one like tight end.

Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught one pass for two yards.