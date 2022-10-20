Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam Drawing Trade Interest

According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam is drawing some trade interest from other teams.
Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch this past Monday and hasn’t really distinguished himself in a crowded position room so far in 2022.
His name has come up in trade rumors earlier this week as well.
Okwuegbunam, 24, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Okwuegbunam is in the third year of a four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus.
In 2022, Okwuegbunam has appeared in five games for the Broncos and caught seven passes on 11 targets for 50 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!