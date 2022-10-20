Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam Drawing Trade Interest

According to Aaron Wilson, Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam is drawing some trade interest from other teams.

Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch this past Monday and hasn’t really distinguished himself in a crowded position room so far in 2022.

His name has come up in trade rumors earlier this week as well.

Okwuegbunam, 24, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam is in the third year of a four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus.

In 2022, Okwuegbunam has appeared in five games for the Broncos and caught seven passes on 11 targets for 50 yards receiving and no touchdowns.