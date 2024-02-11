Broncos To Hire Jim Leonhard As Secondary Coach

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN report that the Broncos are expected to hire Jim Leonhard as their new secondary coach.

Leonhard has drawn interest from NFL teams for defensive coordinator jobs in recent years, so this is an interesting addition to the Broncos’ defensive staff.

Leonhard, 41, placed 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year and he remained in the role until the 2022 season when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He joined the Illinois coaching staff for the 2023 season.