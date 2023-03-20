Broncos Waive DB Lamar Jackson

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Broncos have waived DB Lamar Jackson on Monday.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2020. He later signed on with the Jets, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, the Bears signed Jackson to a futures contract before cutting him loose during the season last year. The Broncos added him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in eight games for the Broncos and Bears and recorded three tackles and two pass defenses.