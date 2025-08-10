Broncos Waive/Injured DL Matt Henningsen, Sign DB Gregory Junior

The Denver Broncos officially signed DB Gregory Junior to a contract on Sunday and waived DE Matt Henningsen with an injury designation.

Should Henningsen clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Henningsen suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during practice this week.

Henningsen, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos out of Wisconsin back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Broncos.

However, Henningsen has been on and off of their roster ever since and agreed to a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Henningsen has appeared 34 games for the Broncos and recorded 40 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.