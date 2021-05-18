Broncos Waive WR DaeSean Hamilton With Non-Football Injury Designation

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday.

Hamilton would revert to the Broncos’ non-football injury list should he clear waivers on Wednesday, which seems very likely.

The Broncos were working to trade Hamilton when he, unfortunately, suffered an ACL tear last week away from the team’s facility.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.