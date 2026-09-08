Broncos Worked Out Four Defensive Players

The Denver Broncos hosted four defensive players for workouts on Tuesday, including DB Dean Clark, LB Jack Dingle, DB Jack Henderson, and LB Emany Johnson.

Clark, 25, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2025. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ active roster in 2025. New York elected to cut him, once again, coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles.