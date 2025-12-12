Broncos Worked Out Six CFL Players

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos hosted six Canadian Football League players on Friday, including DB Destin Talbert, LB Braxton Hill, LB Devin Veresuk, DL Andrew Chatfield, DB Trey Vaval, and WR Dohnte Meyers.

Hill also recently worked out for the Browns earlier this week.

Hill, 26, is an undrafted free agent out of Montana. He earned second-team All-American honors and was first-team All-Big Sky in 2023.

He caught on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 and later signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for their 2025 season.

During his college career at Montana, Hill appeared in 51 games and recorded 231 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.