Broncos Worked Out Six Players

The Denver Broncos brought in six free agents for workouts on Friday, according to Mike Klis.

The full list includes:

G Parker Ferguson DB Delonte Hood DB Darren Evans DB Jordan Miller T Jean Delance G Sadarius Hutcherson

Evans, 24, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. New York re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him loose a day later.

During his two-year college career at LSU, Evans recorded 33 tackles and four pass defenses.