Broncos Worked Out Three Specialists

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos hosted LS Peter Bowden, P Jake Julien, and P Ty Zenter for workouts on Friday.

Bowden, 23, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was cut loose by Green Bay during training camp and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad earlier this month.

Jacksonville cut him loose after a week.

During his three-year college career, Bowden appeared in 39 games as Wisconsin’s starting long snapper.