Broncos Workout Four Long Snappers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos brought in four long snappers for tryouts on Friday including Joe Fortunato.

The full list includes:

Fortunato, 28, wound up going undrafted of Delaware back in 2017. He later signed on with the Colts, but lasted just a few months in Indianapolis.

It took a few years, but he eventually caught on with the Cowboys in 2020, but was waived during training camp. He caught on with the Packers in March of last year but was waived during training camp.

During his four-year college career at Delaware, Fortunato appeared in 46 games and did not miss a game. He also contributed five tackles on special teams.