Browns Activating OT Jack Conklin & CB Greg Newsome II

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will be activating OT Jack Conklin and CB Greg Newsome II from the physically unable to perform list ahead of the roster cut down to 53 players.

In addition to Conklin and Newsome, S D’Anthony Bell, LT Jedrick Wills, and Dalvin Tomlinson are also being activated.

Conklin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option which would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

Conklin tore his patella tendon in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the remainder of the 2021 season. He later reworked his deal with the Browns. He was due to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money and reduced his pay to $8 million fully guaranteed in 2022, plus a $4 million playing time incentive.

He signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns back in December of 2022.

In 2023, Conklin appeared in one game for the Browns at right tackle.

Newsome, 24, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior. He declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Browns with the No. 26 pick.

He is going into the fourth year of a four-year, $12,748,736 with the Browns that included a $6,631,808 signing bonus. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Newsome appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 14 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 55 corner out of 127 qualifying players.