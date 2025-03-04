Browns Also Hosting Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter For Top-30 Visit

Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns will also host Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter for a top-30 visit this week.

Cleveland is already scheduled to host several top prospects, like Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past season for a remarkable year in which he was not just a two-way player, but the most effective two-way player in a long, long time in college football.

Now Hunter’s off to the NFL and is not expected to fall outside of the top five or perhaps even the top three picks. The biggest question is actually where Hunter will play. He ended the past season with well over 1,000 snaps, but in just 13 games. That’s not realistic to project carrying over to the NFL, so teams will have to decide where they believe Hunter will be the most effective.

It’s worth noting Hunter is listed as a CB for the combine.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.