Browns Complete Second Interview With Rams’ Nate Scheelhaase For HC Job

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve officially completed their second interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their HC opening.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Browns’ job:

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Withdrawn)

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn) (Chargers)

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Withdrawn)

Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

The Bills have also expressed interest in Scheelhaase for their head coach vacancy, so he appears to be in a decent position to possible land his first coaching job.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

