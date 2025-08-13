Browns Cut WR Luke Floriea From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns have released WR Luke Floriea from injured reserve with a settlement, per Scott Petrak.

He had been waived with an injury designation this week and reverted to IR. Floriea injured his hamstring and the injury is apparently severe enough to keep him out a while.

Depending on the terms of his injury settlement, Floriea could rejoin the Browns at a later point this season.

Floriea was a three-star recruit and the No. 244-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Mentor, Ohio. He committed to Kent State.

The Browns signed Floriea as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his collegiate career, Floriea appeared in 47 games over five seasons with the Golden Flashes. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,302 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing four times for 23 yards and one touchdown.