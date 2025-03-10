Browns Designating DT Dalvin Tomlinson As Post-June 1 Release

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year.

Tomlinson will specifically be designated as a post-June 1 release but is allowed to sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Tomlinson will free up $6,411,765 of cap space and create $5,042,000 of dead money.

Tomlinson, 31, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. From there, he joined the Browns in 2023 on a four-year, $57 million contract that included $27.5 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tomlinson appeared in 16 games for the Browns and made 16 starts while recording 26 tackles and three sacks.