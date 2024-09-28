Browns Elevate TE Geoff Swaim & CB Tony Brown

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns are elevating TE Geoff Swaim and CB Tony Brown for Week 4.

Swaim, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on back-to-back one-year deals.

Swaim later caught on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season and has been active for one game so far after joining the Browns practice squad ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Swaim has appeared in one game for the Browns but did not record any stats.