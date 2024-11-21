Browns Expected To Retain GM Andrew Berry & HC Kevin Stefanski For 2025 Season

Albert Breer reported on Thursday Night Football that despite speculation that there could be major changes with the Browns, both GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski are likely to be back in Cleveland for the 2025 season.

Breer does qualify this by saying that this is barring “some catastrophic” happening with the team over the next two months.

This Browns regime is responsible for one of the worst trades in NFL history based on how things have played out with QB Deshaun Watson up to this point.

While they’ve both done well at times in building the roster and getting a good amount out of their players, this season has been a huge failure and it’s not surprising that some are wondering if there could be changes in Cleveland.

The team signed both Berry and Stefanski up for extensions this past June.

Stefanski, 42, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 39-38 in four seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

Berry, 37, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season.

Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year.

Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 39-38 (50.6), which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.