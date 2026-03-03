Browns Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns announced they have finalized their 2026 coaching staff under new HC Todd Monken.

Here are the new hires on Cleveland’s staff:

HC Todd Monken

Chief of staff John Carr

OC Travis Switzer

DC Mike Rutenberg

ST coordinator Byron Storer

Pass game coordinator Danny Breyer

Run game coordinator/TEs coach Jeff Blasko

OL coach George Warhop

Assistant OL coach Bobby Johnson

QBs coach Mike Bajakian

Assistant QBs coach Matt Baker

Assistant WRs coach John Wozniak

Offensive quality control coach Ian Kolste

Offensive assistant/OL coach Sanders Davis

Offensive analyst Travis Monken

Offensive analyst Dom Borsani

Assistant DL coach Ralph Street

Senior defensive assistant Dom Capers

Defensive quality control coach Paul Worrilow

Defensive analyst Shaq Wilson

Assistant ST coach Keith Tandy

Additionally, the following coaches have been promoted or changed roles:

TEs coach Christian Jones to WRs coach

LBs coach Jason Tarver added run game coordinator to his title

Safeties coach Ephraim Banda to pass game coordinator

CBs coach Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist

Defensive quality control coach Jeff Anderson to defensive assistant/Nickelbacks coach

Defensive assistant Zach Dunn added assistant LBs coach to his title

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.