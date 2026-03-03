Browns Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns announced they have finalized their 2026 coaching staff under new HC Todd Monken.
Here are the new hires on Cleveland’s staff:
- HC Todd Monken
- Chief of staff John Carr
- OC Travis Switzer
- DC Mike Rutenberg
- ST coordinator Byron Storer
- Pass game coordinator Danny Breyer
- Run game coordinator/TEs coach Jeff Blasko
- OL coach George Warhop
- Assistant OL coach Bobby Johnson
- QBs coach Mike Bajakian
- Assistant QBs coach Matt Baker
- Assistant WRs coach John Wozniak
- Offensive quality control coach Ian Kolste
- Offensive assistant/OL coach Sanders Davis
- Offensive analyst Travis Monken
- Offensive analyst Dom Borsani
- Assistant DL coach Ralph Street
- Senior defensive assistant Dom Capers
- Defensive quality control coach Paul Worrilow
- Defensive analyst Shaq Wilson
- Assistant ST coach Keith Tandy
Additionally, the following coaches have been promoted or changed roles:
- TEs coach Christian Jones to WRs coach
- LBs coach Jason Tarver added run game coordinator added to his title
- Safeties coach Ephraim Banda to pass game coordinator
- CBs coach Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist
- Defensive quality control coach Jeff Anderson to defensive assistant/Nickelbacks coach
- Defensive assistant Zach Dunn added assistant LBs coach to his title
Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.
After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.
The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.
In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!