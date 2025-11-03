Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Giving Playcalling Duties To OC Tommy Rees

Per Scott Petrak, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is giving offensive playcalling duties to OC Tommy Rees.

Stefanski also gave up playcalling duties last year to former OC Ken Dorsey after seven games.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranks 30th in points and 31st in total yards. They rank 29th in passing yards and 28th in rushing yards.