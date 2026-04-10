Browns Hosted Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor For 30 Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns hosted Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor for an official top-30 visit on Thursday.

Proctor also took official visits with the Chiefs and Texans and had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Bengals, Browns, Eagles, Lions, and Steelers.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again.

Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.