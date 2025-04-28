Browns Hosted WR Diontae Johnson For Visit

The Cleveland Browns brought in free agent WR Diontae Johnson for a visit on Monday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Johnson had a turbulent 2024 season and it took until now for there to be reported interest in him.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks. Baltimore cut Johnson after a suspension due to him being unhappy with his role and he was claimed by the Texans.

However, Johnson also wore out his welcome in Houston and was cut during the playoffs. The Ravens claimed him again to finish out the year.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.