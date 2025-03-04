Browns Hosting Miami’s Cam Ward & Penn State’s Abdul Carter For Top-30 Visits

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are hosting Miami QB Cam Ward and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter for official top-30 visits this week.

Cleveland is also scheduled to host Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns are heavily weighing taking a quarterback this draft, potentially or even probably with the No. 2 overall pick. Ward and Sanders would be the leading contenders to go at No. 2.

Cleveland is likely to bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason to overhaul the room completely. Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft as of now, the Browns could come away with Ward or Sanders if they desire, while Carter is widely considered the best overall prospect in this year’s draft.

Last week, Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reported the Browns “would jump at the chance” to take Ward should he not be the first overall pick by the Titans.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.